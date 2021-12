This vineyard, the lowest estate site, is now 40 years old and planted to Pommard and Wädenswil clones. It makes a very pretty wine loaded with fresh raspberry fruit flavors and limned by lemony acidity. There is a touch of mushroom in there, and though this leans toward the elegant side of the grape, the tannins add a bit of muscle to the finish. As with almost every Eyrie wine this should continue to evolve and improve over the next decade and longer. Paul Gregutt.

