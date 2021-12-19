ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN leader on solidarity visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

By LUJAIN JO
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKjNh_0dR2Lw7T00
Lebanon UN Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, right, shakes hand with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, upon his arrival at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT — (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lebanon on Sunday, on a high-profile visit he said will focus on supporting the people of the crisis-stricken country.

Guterres is expected to press for reforms from the country’s political leaders, who have been deeply divided over key issues leading to a paralysis of the government and parliament. The divisions have delayed key reforms needed to get negotiations with the International Monetary Fund off the ground.

The political class is also divided over the domestic probe into the disastrous August 2020 Beirut Port explosion that killed over 216 people, injured thousands and compounded Lebanon’s problems after leaving large parts of the capital destroyed.

Guterres is planning to visit the port to pay a tribute to those killed in the explosion and meet with families of the victims. He said his visit is dedicated to showing support to the Lebanese and urge leaders to take steps to overcome the crisis. He is also meeting President Michel Aoun.

“When I was high commissioner for refugees, I came many times to Lebanon and I could see the solidarity of the people of Lebanon with so many refugees. And I believe this is the moment for us all in the world to express the same solidarity with the people of Lebanon," Guterres said upon arrival. "So if there is a word to characterize my visit, that word is solidarity.”

In a message broadcast Friday before he arrived, Guterres urged Lebanon's political leaders to “put the people first” and implement reforms that promote accountability and transparency and root out corruption.

The economic collapse in Lebanon has been described as one of the worst in the world in over 150 years. Inflation and prices of basic goods have skyrocketed in Lebanon, which imports more than 80% of its basic goods.

Shortages of basic supplies, including fuel and medicine, and restrictions on bank withdrawals and transfers, particularly in foreign currency, have increased the desperation of the Lebanese in the once middle-class country.

Poverty has increased exponentially while the political class, blamed for years of corruption and mismanagement, has failed to offer drastic solutions to the crisis. International donors have extended humanitarian assistance to Lebanon to deal with the crisis, but decline to offer support to the government before a plan for reform is agreed upon.

Guterres also stressed that next year’s elections will be key for laying the foundations for a better future.

Politicians are also divided over the date and details of holding the elections, expected next spring. A decision by the country’s constitutional council is expected to settle the dispute.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UN chief warns Lebanon Cabinet paralysis may dampen support

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. chief warned Tuesday that the international community is unlikely to come forth with much-needed support for Lebanon amid its persistent government paralysis and as the country struggles through a “very dramatic” crisis. Antonio Guterres’ remarks came at the end of his three-day...
WORLD
The Independent

UN chief pays tribute to victims of Beirut Port explosion

The U.N. chief paid tribute Monday to the victims of last year’s massive explosion in Beirut s port explosion, expressing solidarity with the families' quest for justice. The Aug. 4, 2020 blast has been described as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in the world. It devastated the Lebanese capital, killing at least 216 people and injuring thousands. Standing under the rain, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is visiting Lebanon, laid a wreath at a memorial bearing the names of the victims at the Beirut Port site of the explosion. The blast was caused by the detonation...
WORLD
UN News Centre

‘UN stands with the people of Lebanon’, declares Guterres

Elections next year will be key to a better future for Lebanon, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday ahead of an official visit to the country later this weekend. In a video message to the people of Lebanon, Mr. Guterres said he was deeply concerned about the hardships...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lebanon's Dire Economic Crisis Threatens to Steal Christmas

AMMAN, JORDAN - Lebanon's dire economic crisis is threatening to cancel Christmas for many people. The Lebanese currency has lost more than 93 percent of its value against the dollar over the past two years and soaring inflation is making it difficult for ordinary people to buy food and medicine, let alone Christmas trees and gifts.
BUSINESS
AFP

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank chief

Lebanon needs to receive $12-15 billion from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday. "If countries add to it, we could reach 12 to 15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon's recovery and restore confidence," he said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms

KABUL (Reuters) - Senior Taliban officials appealed on Saturday for international help to combat a deepening economic crisis that has fuelled fears of another refugee exodus from Afghanistan. The comments, at a special meeting to mark the U.N.’s international migrants day, underlined the new Islamist Taliban government’s push to engage...
POLITICS
Reuters

Lebanon's central bank offers dollars amid deep financial crisis

BEIRUT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank said on Thursday it would sell U.S. dollars to commercial banks at the rate on its Sayrafa foreign exchange platform, but analysts said offering more hard currency would do little to steady the already crippled Lebanese pound. Lebanon's economy has been in...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Foreign Currency#Refugees#Un#Ap#Lebanese
AFP

Saudi-led strikes halt aid flights into rebel-held Yemen capital

UN aid flights into Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa have been halted by air strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition which supports the government, an airport official said Tuesday. Because of coalition air strikes targeting the Huthi rebels, "the airport is no longer able to receive aircraft operated by the United Nations or international humanitarian organisations", the official told AFP. Flights into Sanaa airport have been largely halted by a Saudi-led blockade since August 2016, but there have been exemptions for aid flights that are a key lifeline for the population.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
New York Post

Putin flunky warns Russia will put ‘gun to America’s head’ as tensions grow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for increasing tensions in Eastern Europe and suggested a “military-technical” response if his request for security guarantees is not met — while a media mouthpiece for the Kremlin warned that Russia will hold a gun to “America’s head” if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO.
POLITICS
whbl.com

Hungary to defy EU court ruling over migration policy, Orban says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary will not change its controversial immigration laws despite a European court ruling saying some provisions of the legislation are against EU law, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Tuesday. “The government decided that we will not do anything to change the system...
IMMIGRATION
The Atlantic

World War III?

I’ll keep this brief because there’s only so much gloom we can shoulder before the holidays, but anyone who pays attention to foreign policy—you, me, NATO, folks like that—are all wondering if Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to use the huge military force he’s building up along the border with Ukraine.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
66K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy