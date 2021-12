Director of Health & Human Services Christine Bongiorno is pleased to announce that the department has administered more than 3,450 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in recent clinics to children ages 5 to 11. According to Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the percentage of Arlington children fully vaccinated in this age group is 83%. Additionally, in the last month, the Health Department administered 1,530 Moderna booster shots to those ages 18 and over in local clinics and homebound visits. These efforts bring the Town’s overall percentage of fully vaccinated residents to 82%.

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO