Mesa, AZ

Dexcom Grows Operations and Employment in Mesa with Additional 500,000-Square-Foot Facility

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDexcom, the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, has announced the opening of its second Mesa facility, where distribution operations will take place for Dexcom’s innovative continuous glucose monitoring systems. Dexcom leadership joined Mesa Mayor John Giles to formally dedicate the 500,000-square-foot Dexcom Mesa Regional...

