Manchin says he won’t vote for Build Back Better Act

 3 days ago

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he’s a no on the Build Back Better Act, a huge development for legislation where Democrats need his vote to be able to pass this through the Senate. Manchin has always been a key holdout for the legislation, sharing...

Boston Globe

Schumer will try to change Senate rules if GOP stalls voting bill

WASHINGTON — Stymied by Republicans on voting rights legislation, Senator Chuck Schumer on Monday gave the clearest sign yet that he would try to force a fundamental change in Senate rules if needed to enact federal laws to offset voting restrictions being imposed by Republican-led legislatures around the country.
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
mediaite.com

Manchin Fires Back at White House Staff After Psaki Torched Him for Killing Spending Bill: I Got to My ‘Wit’s End’ With Them

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at the White House on Monday, a day after it released a statement in response to the senator coming out earlier that day in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed signature Build Back Better legislation that would drastically expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.
Axios

Biden: "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done"

President Biden said Tuesday that he and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) "are going to get something done" despite Manchin's opposition to the Build Back Better agenda. Why it matters: His comments come after days after Manchin announced that he will not vote for the $1.75 trillion spending package. Catch up...
BGR.com

After Joe Manchin’s bombshell interview, Democrats vow to keep fighting on stimulus check bill

One day after West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin effectively killed off the possibility of new stimulus checks come January 15, the fate of the Biden administration-backed bill that would make them possible is still in a bit of a legislative no man’s land. Basically, Congress needed to pass the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan within the next week or so for the IRS to get everything set up to keep the monthly stimulus checks going after January 15.
