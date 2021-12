We’re back with another round with well-regarded Russian River winery Gary Farrell and its 2019 vintage releases of chardonnay and pinot noir. Let’s dive in. 2019 Gary Farrell Chardonnay Russian River Selection – This chardonnay is always a beautiful bottling and the 2019 vintage is no exception. Bright with fresh apple and a touch of gooseberry, the wine’s gentle hand with oak keeps things light and lively, the finish seeing its touch of vanilla laced through with crisp lemon peel. I don’t get the herbal notes I saw in the 2014 vintage, but I don’t really miss them. Gorgeous stuff, as always. A / $30.

DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO