Halo Infinite player Mathew "Royal2" Fiorante has been suspended from the Halo Championship Series following an investigation into cheating allegations. The Sentinels member was accused of using geofiltering—a method that removes certain servers from consideration when matchmaking (thanks, Kotaku). While Infinite automatically determines the best server to use for all players, removing them with geofiltering can cause abnormally high ping for players as well as lobby connection issues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO