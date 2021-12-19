The year Reddit changed Wall Street forever

The bull market's agitated death dance continued last week, challenging bulls and bears alike to sell the dips for a rare chance. The E-Mini S&Ps seemed to promise the perfect opportunity for this as the week shuddered to a close. On Thursday the futures trapped bulls with a short-squeeze spike overnight on the usual zero volume. They plummeted for two straight days thereafter, seemingly unable to arouse enough fear or anxiety to trigger short-covering. A rally attempt mid-day Friday sputtered out quickly, leaving the March contract near the intraday low at the bell. Such weakness ahead of the weekend should have seemed enticing to anyone wanting to bet the 'Don't Pass' line. Actually, this should hold true on any Friday, since there's absolutely no chance there will be news over a weekend that could be construed as remotely bullish, other than by the blithely ignorant talking heads who appear regularly on Bloomberg and CNBC.

