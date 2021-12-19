What Is DTS:X?

Immerse yourself in sound with the OnePlus Buds Z2 waterproof earbuds. Featuring Dolby Atmos support, you’ll experience a true-to-life sound along with the option of 3 sound modes: cinematic movie, immersive music, and mobile gaming. Moreover, the OnePlus Buds Z2 buds come equipped with 11 mm dynamic drivers for bolder beats, razor-sharp treble, and bigger sound. Use these waterproof earbuds for gaming or listening to music thanks to the 94 ms low latency. All the while, with ANC, you can escape background noise and focus on beating the competition. Or switch to Transparency mode to have awareness of your surroundings. Finally, these buds, which are available in 2 colors, feature a generous 38-hour battery life. So you can use them for answering calls on the go. In fact, the 3 ENC microphones trim down wind noise to sharpen your voice for excellent clarity.
