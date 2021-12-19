ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

See Bernie Sanders' reaction to Manchin's announcement

 5 days ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reacts to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)...

Biden's relationship with Manchin hits a low point, even as they clear the air

(CNN) — After months of careful cultivation -- and even a nickname -- the most important relationship in Washington is narrowly weathering its stormiest moment to date. "The Two Joes" -- President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin -- spoke by phone on Sunday evening after their tenuous alliance blew apart earlier that morning, imperiling the President's domestic agenda and leaving the fate of his legislative ambitions uncertain.
Manchin says he won't vote for Build Back Better Act

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he's a no on the Build Back Better Act, effectively ending negotiations on this version of legislation that would expand the nation's social safety net. Manchin has always been a key holdout for the legislation, sharing concerns over certain...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders Wants To Vote On Build Back Better Bill That Won’t Pass

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) knows it won’t pass, but he still wants to take a vote on it. The self-described democratic socialist thinks the U.S. Senate should vote on President Joe Biden’s so-called Build Back Better social spending plan — even though the majority of the U.S. Senate is against it. All 50 Republicans oppose it, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) said he doesn’t support it, and U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) hasn’t said whether or not she supports the current bill.
Groups refocus after Manchin’s Build Back Better announcement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kelly Allen was among those surprised when U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced he could not support Democrats’ sweeping domestic policy proposal. Allen, the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy’s executive director, told MetroNews her organization and others have spoken to Manchin and his staff about supporting the Build Back Better plan, which addresses child care, climate change and health care issues. She noted the senator seemed receptive to some of the plan’s components, which made his comments on “Fox News Sunday” disheartening.
