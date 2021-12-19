See Bernie Sanders' reaction to Manchin's announcement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kelly Allen was among those surprised when U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced he could not support Democrats’ sweeping domestic policy proposal. Allen, the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy’s executive director, told MetroNews her organization and others have spoken to Manchin and his staff about supporting the Build Back Better plan, which addresses child care, climate change and health care issues. She noted the senator seemed receptive to some of the plan’s components, which made his comments on “Fox News Sunday” disheartening.
