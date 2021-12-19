See Bernie Sanders' reaction to Manchin's announcement

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) knows it won’t pass, but he still wants to take a vote on it. The self-described democratic socialist thinks the U.S. Senate should vote on President Joe Biden’s so-called Build Back Better social spending plan — even though the majority of the U.S. Senate is against it. All 50 Republicans oppose it, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) said he doesn’t support it, and U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) hasn’t said whether or not she supports the current bill.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO