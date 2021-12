Wed., March 30, 2022 – 8 p.m. (taxes included / service charge extra) The internationally-acclaimed hit show, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, will return to Montreal on March 30th at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts, as part of its coast-to-coast tour of North America. The immersive concert-style theatre show chronicles the amazing journey shared by legends Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the mythical Concert in Central Park reunion in 1981, with more than a half-million fans in attendance.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO