Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is one of the few remaining auto industry holdouts regarding wide-scale fully electric vehicles. General Motors, Volvo, and Ford of Europe, to name a few examples, have all committed to pure EV futures. Toyota (and Lexus) has been moving at its own pace with new models like the bZ4X and last week's reveal of 16 upcoming EVs. Toyoda, also an experienced race car driver, has gone on record more than once expressing his doubts about an all-EV future. His counterpart at Hyundai Motor Group, Jaehoon Chang, however, is taking a very different approach.

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO