ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AZ Briefing: Massive Mesa sports complex opens soon; Chase Field could be temp home of Coyotes; 3 best bites from our food critic this week

By Arizona Republic - YAHOO!News
ourcommunitynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell Bank Park, a massive east Mesa sports complex, opens Jan. 7....

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
12news.com

Experts share the best ways to keep coyotes away from your pets

PHOENIX — A coyote scare in a Valley neighborhood has multiple people posting warnings to their neighbors about watching their dogs in hopes of preventing a tragedy as their own family experienced. And experts have details on the best practices when it comes to protecting your pets while still...
PHOENIX, AZ
ourcommunitynow.com

Abbotsford Canucks leave Nevada with split

The Abbotsford Canucks left a weekend in Nevada with a split, beating the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 in overtime on Saturday (Dec. 18) but then falling 3-2 on Sunday (Dec. 19). Abbotsford’s Justin Bailey continued his strong play on Saturday,
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Field#Mesa#Arizona Coyotes#Temp#Az Briefing#Bell Bank Park#Ae Shabu Shabu
arenadigest.com

Chase Field in play as temp Coyotes home?

Under consideration: Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, as the temporary home of the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) until a new Tempe arena can be built. The breakup between the Coyotes, the city of Glendale and ASM is pretty much complete: It doesn’t appear there’s any circumstance where the Coyotes play at Gila River Arena until a new facility is online. So with Glendale off the list, there are not many potential homes for the team in the Valley: Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns (NBA), doesn’t appear to be a potential home following the most recent round of renovations. That leaves Veterans Memorial Coliseum as well as a host of much smaller venues in the running. (We’re wondering why the Coliseum isn’t generating more interest on the Coyotes side: while it’s a little smaller–14,000 or so by the time you install a new rink and ice making system–it’s still the right size for a temporary venue, but there would be the need to plan for how already scheduled displaced events would be addressed.) And apparently under consideration: Chase Field, according to the Arizona Republic.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy