AZ Briefing: Massive Mesa sports complex opens soon; Chase Field could be temp home of Coyotes; 3 best bites from our food critic this week

Under consideration: Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, as the temporary home of the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) until a new Tempe arena can be built. The breakup between the Coyotes, the city of Glendale and ASM is pretty much complete: It doesn’t appear there’s any circumstance where the Coyotes play at Gila River Arena until a new facility is online. So with Glendale off the list, there are not many potential homes for the team in the Valley: Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns (NBA), doesn’t appear to be a potential home following the most recent round of renovations. That leaves Veterans Memorial Coliseum as well as a host of much smaller venues in the running. (We’re wondering why the Coliseum isn’t generating more interest on the Coyotes side: while it’s a little smaller–14,000 or so by the time you install a new rink and ice making system–it’s still the right size for a temporary venue, but there would be the need to plan for how already scheduled displaced events would be addressed.) And apparently under consideration: Chase Field, according to the Arizona Republic.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO