Premier League

Breaking: Chelsea Forced To Play Without Striker Against Wolves As Thomas Tuchel Confirms Seven Positive Covid Cases

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Chelsea were turned down by the Premier League to suspend today's match against Wolves. They're confirmed line-up sees no known striker as Thomas Tuchel states his team have 7 positive covid cases.

Today could be a huge day in the title race as all top three teams play away from home. Having already been in poor form recently, Chelsea will have to fight for all three points away to a decent Wolves side.

The new Omicron Variant has made it's impact on English football, with the majority of matches being postponed this weekend.

Despite have seven positive cases, Chelsea's attempt to get today's match postponed was rejected by the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel has now been forced to play without a recognised striker in today's vital match, with wide man Hakim Ziyech leading the line.

The players missing for Chelsea are Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner, Kai Havartz and Romelu Lukaku.

A Chelsea spokesperson has publicly stated:

We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today’s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety.”

Author Verdict

The Premier League need to be more specific in how these rules work becuzse 7 players missing is a lot just for covid. The huge number could mean others have false negatives for now.

Forget the match for a start off, the safety and health for the players, staff and their families should be prioritised.

My thoughts on the match however, the fact that Chelsea still have a strong bench, speaks volumes. The squad depth they have is ridiculous and have no excuses not to get the win today.

  Watch: Best Goal Of Champions League Group Stages Revealed - Thiago? Lionel Messi? Robert Lewandowski?
  Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold v Chelsea's Reece James - What Do The Stats Tell Us?

Related
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Wolves Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech. Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley. What was said?. "N'Golo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel admits 'irresponsible' to play Kante against Wolves

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted it was "close to irresponsible" letting N'Golo Kante play 90 minutes against Wolves. The French midfielder had only recently returned from a knee injury suffered against Juventus in November and Tuchel was therefore told to limit his game time to just one half of action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
