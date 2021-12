Santa got a special tour of the city from the Laurinburg Fire Department on Saturday afternoon. Santa joined Sparky and several of the city’s firefighters for the tour, which included the north side and south side of the city. The event was a no-contact event, meaning Santa did not stop to see any children but was able to wave to them from on top of the firetruck.

LAURINBURG, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO