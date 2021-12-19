ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Here’s why the USDA issued a public health alert about a Trader Joe’s soup

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA issued a public health alert about one lot of frozen Trader Ming’s Chicken & Vegetable Wonton Soup sold at Trader Joe’s stores after a packaging error created a food allergy danger. Public health alerts get issued when the USDA believes that the...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Urgent meat recall expanded: 2 million pounds now recalled

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - A meat recall involving possible listeria contamination has now become massive. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, recalled 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products due to possible listeria contamination. Now,...
FOOD SAFETY
USDA.gov (press release)

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Frozen Wonton Soup Products Due to Undeclared Allergens and Misbranding

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup products due to undeclared allergens and misbranding. The product may contain shrimp, a known allergen, and pork, both of which are not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers with allergies to shrimp are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.
FOOD SAFETY
wtxl.com

Product alert issued for Trader Ming's Chicken & Vegetable Wonton Soup

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup products due to undeclared allergens and misbranding. According to FSIS, Trader Ming’s Chicken & Vegetable Wonton Soup’s 10.75 ounce containers may...
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

USDA public health alert for Hawaiian-style summer sausage with metal pieces

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for approximately 51 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) Hawaiian-style summer sausage products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials– pieces of metal. FSIS issued this public health alert out of the...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Fortune Avenue Foods
WCIA

CDC warns of 2 listeria outbreaks tied to packaged salad

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are warning the public not to eat certain brands of packaged salads, which they say are linked to two small, long-running listeria outbreaks in which three people died. One outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and another has been tied to packaged salads produced […]
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

If You Have This Kind of Salad in Your Refrigerator, Throw It Out Now

As the days get busier and busier right before the holidays, being able to put a healthy meal on the table in a hurry is a huge help — and pre-washed, ready-to-eat salad is a staple in many of our kitchens for this very reason. If you recently bought a bag, however, check the label ASAP. The FDA recently announced a salad recall on Fresh Express products sold in 19 states.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hot 104.7

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp Recalls Dangerous Product

It seems like we have seen quite a few food products recalls lately and here is another one. This time it is a Smithfield subsidiary doing the recalling. Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., doing business as Margherita Meats, Inc., an Omaha, Neb. establishment, is recalling approximately 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pepperoni products...Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Boston

CDC Investigating Dole, Fresh Express Listeria Outbreak Linked To Recalled Salad Products

BOSTON (CBS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating Dole Fresh Vegetables and Fresh Express after both companies issued recalls for several types of bagged salad products due to possible Listeria contamination. Listeria can cause serious illness and sometimes death in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Miscarriages and stillbirths are also a possible risk of Listeria infection in pregnant women. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea and diarrhea. Dole announced on Wednesday that all of their private label packaged salads that were processed as its North Carolina and Arizona production sites are recalled for...
FOOD SAFETY
The Conversation

Coffee’s health benefits aren’t as straightforward as they seem – here’s why

You’ve probably heard it before: drinking coffee is good for your health. Studies have shown that drinking a moderate amount of coffee is associated with many health benefits, including a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. But while these associations have been demonstrated many times, they don’t actually prove that coffee reduces disease risk. In fact, proving that coffee is good for your health is complicated.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy