You've picked up your first set of smart light bulbs, and now you want to get started with set up. Thankfully, this process is super easy and takes minimal time to learn. The way to connect a smart light bulb to your Wi-Fi network will differ based on brand and model number. Generally, smart light bulbs require a hub that is already connected to your Wi-Fi network. This hub can be a physical device that plugs directly into your Wi-Fi router. You'll likely need to press a button on it to put the hub into pairing mode, so your mobile device can detect it (and the connected bulbs) over your Wi-Fi network.

