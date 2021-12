The Game Awards often has a slew of world premiere videos announcing upcoming releases, and the 2021 show did not disappoint. The yearly awards show isn’t just for celebrating the best games of the past year, although that is a big part of it. With many new games revealed and more details for games that were recently announced, gamers often make a point of watching it to keep up with the latest news in gaming.

