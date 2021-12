North America has long been lambasted for its tendency to import the best players from other countries rather than finding fresh talent. Many long-standing LCS players like Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg, Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen, Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho, and Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in have all been in North America for so long that they’re no longer affected by the four-year import rule. While a few NA players have grinded, proven themselves, and reached the top of the LCS, it’s more common to have teams made up of imported players at the top.

