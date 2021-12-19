ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Eurozone inflation soaring 'significantly higher ECB

sacramentosun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Central Bank (ECB) raised its inflation projections this week and slashed its 2022 growth outlook, saying the pandemic and supply chain disruptions are slowing the eurozone's economic recovery. The regulator now sees inflation above its 2% target this year and in 2022 but holding...

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

ECB's Kazimir flags risk of high euro zone inflation for longer

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation could remain elevated for longer than expected, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday, joining a growing chorus of warnings on building price pressures. The ECB last week extended stimulus despite high inflation, arguing that price pressures will abate and inflation will...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

ECB governors sought greater acknowledgement of inflation risks – sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers meeting last week sought a greater acknowledgement of inflation risks but were rebuffed by the bank’s chief economist Philip Lane in an unusually robust debate, sources close to the debate told Reuters. Central banks around the globe including the U.S. Federal...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB's Centeno warns of inflation uncertainty, urges caution

LISBON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno warned on Monday there was uncertainty about inflation that required constant monitoring, but added that fresh anti-COVID 19 lockdowns in Europe should not lead to price increases. He told reporters confinements and other consequences of surging infection...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Eurozone inflation hike not as temporary as expected, says ECB’s De Guindos

MADRID (Reuters) – Rising inflation in the Eurozone will not be as temporary as initially expected, European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos said on Monday. “Our inflation is more persistent and, let’s say, not as temporary as we expected,” De Guindos said in an interview with radio station COPE.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Reuters

Central banks step up pace of their great stimulus retreat

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The last major central bank meetings of 2021 are over and the dividing lines are clear: those policymakers unnerved enough by high inflation to begin reversing pandemic-era stimulus now and those adamant that ultra-loose policy is still necessary. The Bank of England on Thursday became...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#Eurozone#The European Central Bank#Rt
US News and World Report

After Inflation, a Bond Supply Shock May Be Next for Markets

LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks, the developed world's most reliable group of bond buyers, could slash debt purchases next year by as much as $2 trillion across the four big advanced economies, implying a potentially hefty rise in many governments' borrowing costs. For years, but particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB's Simkus sees risk inflation will be higher than expected

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone may come in higher than the European Central Bank expects while growth may disappoint because of lasting supply snags and higher energy costs, ECB policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Friday. "Inflationary risks are on upside," Simkus, the Lithuanian central bank governor, told...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
investing.com

ECB 'increasingly likely' to hit 2% inflation goal, Kazaks says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is "increasingly likely" to achieve its goal of stabilising euro zone inflation at 2% but needs proof of that happening before taking more stimulus away, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters. The ECB took another small step in rolling back crisis-era bond purchases...
BUSINESS
Metro International

ECB’s Villeroy sees new inflation regime after current rise

PARIS (Reuters) -After the current rise subsides, inflation in the euro zone will probably enter a new regime above the low levels seen in the years before the COVID crisis, ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday. Speaking a day after the European...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Villeroy: Probably relatively close to the inflation peak

He said that the Euro area is probably relatively close to the inflation peak. His comments come after the ECB upped their inflation forecasts while downgrading their growth lower at their monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

ECB Dials Back Some Stimulus, Ups Inflation Forecast

LONDON (Reuters) -The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed inflation view and indicating that any exit from ultra-easy policy will be slow. The ECB now sees inflation averaging 3.2% in 2022, versus...
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

ECB slightly less dovish due to rising inflation

At the December ECB meeting, the ECB said that it will let the Pandemic Emergency Pandemic Program (PEPP) expire at the end of March 2022, as expected, and will purchase bonds at a significantly lower pace in Q1 than it had previously. However, the ECB also will extend the reinvestment time horizon for PEPP until the end of 2024! In addition, due to the uncertain nature of the Omicron virus and due to rising inflation over the short-term (particularly due to energy), Christine Lagarde noted that flexibility is important for the transmission mechanism. Therefore, after PEPP expires, the Central Bank will use that flexibility to adjust the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) and purchase EUR40 billion in bonds in Q2 and EUR30 billion in bonds in Q3, before returning to the current EUR20 billion maintenance level.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ECB slows pace of stimulus, revises inflation expectations

FRANKFURT, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The European Central Bank (ECB) revealed on Thursday its plan to wind down the stimulus in the form of asset purchase programs as it revised up its inflation expectations. The bank laid out a plan to scale down its twin asset purchase programs and indicated...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Bundesbank forecasts growth blip, inflation above ECB target for years

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Supply chain bottlenecks and new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic will stall growth in Germany around the turn of the year, delaying the recovery of Europe’s biggest economy, the Bundesbank said on Friday. Struggling with supply shortages, Germany’s vast industrial sector has been unable...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

ECB hawks disagreed with bond largesse, inflation outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The central bank governors of Austria, Belgium and Germany dissented on Thursday with the European Central Bank’s decision to continue bond purchases for years to come, sources close to the matter told Reuters. The ECB cut the pace of bond-buying on Thursday but also said...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy