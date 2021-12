The Indianapolis Colts were able to come away with a massive victory against a New England Patriots team that was coming off of seven wins in a row in Week 15. The Colts realized that if they want to make the playoffs, they needed to take care of business against a very good Patriots team. They have some more tough games coming up in the last three games of the season, but this was the right way to get the playoff push started. They have continuously shown throughout the year that if they get into the playoffs, they’re not going to be a team that many other teams are going to want to face.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO