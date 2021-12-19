Warzone players demand nerfs to “unbelievably stupid” Krampus monster

Halo Infinite represents a return to form for one of the genre's biggest names. The game gets back to the basics of what made classic Halo work in terms of gameplay and storytelling, but ups the ante with a reinvented campaign. The beautiful ringworld of Zeta Halo offers a semi-open playground that gives players the freedom to capture Banished-controlled outposts, hunt bounties, pilot vehicles, and swing around using a nifty new grapple hook. Multiplayer is the most fun it's been in years, stripping away disliked features from recent titles and giving Halo fans the competitive experience that won them over in the first place. 343 Industries has positioned Halo Infinite as the template for the franchise going into the next decade. If so, then the future looks brighter than ever. | Our Review.

