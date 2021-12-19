ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Warzone players demand nerfs to “unbelievably stupid” Krampus monster

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarzone players are begging for the developers at Raven to nerf the “stupid” Krampus figure, that’s killing the game in regular matches. A controversial addition to Warzone in the Festive update came in the form of a mythological creature known as the Krampus. The Christmas monster...

