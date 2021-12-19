Bar Shot At From Stolen Vehicle In Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) – A bar was shot at in Gold Coast early Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 3:02 a.m., police responded to shots fired and found a bar had been shot at Play Kitchen & Cocktails, 7 W. Division St.

An unidentified occupant traveling in a gray Mercedes SUV shot at the business while driving past it damaging a window and a TV inside.

Initial reports say the vehicle was carjacked prior to the shooting.

No one was injured and there is no one in custody.