Premier League

Liverpool vs. Tottenham odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On Sunday, Liverpool (12 wins, 1 loss, 4 draws) travels to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Tottenham (8-5-1). The match is set to kickoff at 11:30 a.m. ET. Below, we preview the Liverpool vs Tottenham odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.

Tottenham will be without F Son Heung-Min, one of their best attackers. Aside from Heung-Min, Harry Kane has yet to produce much this season.

Tottenham has scored just 16 goals in 14 games while allowing 17. That’s the four-fewest goals in the league, ahead of just Wolverhampton, Burnley and Norwich City.

It’s the exact opposite for Liverpool who leads the league with 48 goals for. However, star defender Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined Sunday which may give Tottenham a better chance than it would normally have.

The Reds will be getting M Roberto Firmino back though to give them an additional offensive boost, and he’s expected to draw the start. Liverpool has won seven straight against Tottenham.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list.

  • Money line: Liverpool -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Tottenham +460 (bet $100 to win $460) | Draw +340
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -170 | U: +133)

Prediction

Liverpool 2, Tottenham 0

Money line (ML)

BET on LIVERPOOL (-180).

When you can get any of the top-three EPL teams at better than -200 when playing against a team outside the top three, you take it. Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea are just a level above the field.

With the league’s most dangerous attack, backed by one of the best players in the work, F Mohamed Salah, Liverpool has scored an EPL-leading 48 goals. It’s also conceded just 13 goals against, the third-fewest in the EPL.

Despite the offensive firepower on paper, Tottenham has translated it into just 16 goals. There’s no reason to believe they’ll be able to get it going against a mighty Liverpool defense.

At this price, bet on Liverpool to win.

Over/Under (O/U)

“LEAN” to the UNDER 2.5 (+133) as the best value on the total. While Liverpool’s lethal attack could get loose, against the Wolves — a team that’s goals for/against profile is similar to Tottenham, the Reds won just 1-0.

Liverpool has won two of its last three games by a final score of 1-0, and with its defense coupled with Tottenham not allowing much on their end, I’d expect fewer goals in this one.

Tottenham is only seventh on the table due to the strength of its defense, and it should keep that intensity up at home Sunday. The Hotspur have played two of the top three teams, beating Man City 1-0 and losing to Chelsea 3-1.

The Under is the better play at this price.

