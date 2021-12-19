Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers odds, picks and prediction

The Tennessee Titans (9-4) travels to Heinz Field Sunday for a Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) at 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Titans vs. Steelers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

Tennessee snapped a two-game losing skip with a shut out of the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0 last weekend in its first game after the bye week. Tennessee won six straight from Weeks 5-10 and covered in five of those victories.

The Titans are 8-5 ATS (4-2 ATS on the road) and 7-6 O/U (5-1 O/U on the road) with the third-toughest schedule, according to Football Outsiders.

Pittsburgh rallied back from a 29-point deficit to lose a 36-28 heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. Pittsburgh is just 1-3-1 overall over its last five games.

The Steelers are 5-8 ATS (2-5 ATS at home) and 5-7-1 O/U (2-4-1 O/U at home) with the 18th-hardest schedule per Football Outsiders.

Titans at Steelers odds, spread and lines

Money line: Titans +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Steelers -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Titans +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Steelers -120 (bet $120 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Titans +1.5 (-110) | Steelers -1.5 (-110)

Titans +1.5 (-110) | Steelers -1.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Titans at Steelers key injuries

Titans

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle) out

(ankle) out LB David Long, Jr. (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out G Rodger Saffold III (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out DT Teair Tart (ankle) out

Steelers

CB Joe Haden (foot) questionable

(foot) questionable DT Isaiah Buggs (ankle) questionable

Titans at Steelers odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Steelers 23, Titans 17

BET the STEELERS (-120) because this is a Pros vs. Joe’s game with the “wiseguys” betting Pittsburgh while the public is backing the Titans. A slight majority of the wagers are on Tennessee’s money line but roughly 60% of the cash is on Pittsburgh according to pregame.com at the time of writing.

In fact, I gave out the Steelers +2.5 as a teaser leg on this week’s Bet Slippin’ Podcast.

The Steelers are the far healthier side and the Titans aren’t as good as their record indicates. Football Outsiders grades Tennessee’s total efficiency D+ (minus-7.5%) and the Titans went into their bye week limping. Tennessee beating a Jacksonville team that quit on its head coach isn’t an inspiring win.

Pittsburgh has only been a home underdog nine times since 2016 and it’s 6-3 overall and 7-2 ATS in those games.

The Steelers are the far healthier team and we should see an all-in effort since this is allegedly Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s final season and Pittsburgh is still in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

BET 1 unit on the STEELERS (-120).

PASS since we’re getting to the party way late on the Steelers -1.5 (-110) and Pittsburgh’s money line is only 10 cents on the dollar pricier.

Like I mentioned earlier, the best time to bet the Steelers’ spread was earlier this week when they were an underdog. There’s still value in Pittsburgh’s money line but there isn’t much in the Steelers -1.5 (-110).

PASS ON THE SPREAD.

BET the UNDER 42.5 (-110) as a fade of the public and the overreaction to Pittsburgh’s pathetic defensive displays recently.

Roughly 80% of the action in Titans-Steelers is on the Over according to Pregame.com, but the total has been lowered from the 43-point world opener. This is called “reverse line movement” and it’s a red flag whenever sportsbooks make the more popular side cheaper.

Both teams want to play smash-mouth, physical football — especially in the winter months. Pittsburgh is 5-9 O/U at home in December since 2016.

Plus Tennessee’s offensive line has the second-worst pass blocking matchup of the week, according to Pro Football Focus. This leads me to believe that the Titans will have a tough time getting the ball downfield.

Even though Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled lately, it should be in better shape versus a Tennessee offense missing its star running back and leading wide receiver.

BET the UNDER 42.5 (-110) for a half-unit.

