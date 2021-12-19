13 Great Movies Set In Paris And How To Watch Them

No matter what you think of superhero movies, you have to give Marvel credit: It somehow managed to pull off a 24-movie-and-counting Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) without any reboots, remakes, or re-castings except one. None of the actors dropped out midway through, and they didn’t decide to re-do an origin story or two along the way. After things came to a head with Avengers: Infinity War and resolved with Spider-Man: Far From Home, what’s been dubbed “Phase 3” of the MCU is complete, and it's on to "Phase 4" with Black Widow. Ready for a re-watch? You’ll need to remember what sequence they came in: Here’s how to watch all of the Marvel movies in order. (That’s order of theatrical release: If you want to watch them in an order that makes one unified chronology from WWII to today, you’ll need the Time Stone and a much geekier outlet than this one.)

