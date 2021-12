Netflix won’t run commercials in “The Witcher,” but it will team up with one of the world’s biggest marketers to create ads using themes and characters from the show. As the streaming giant gets set to launch the second season of “The Witcher” this week, Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice will debut a commercial that gives the series’ characters the chance to consider whether deodorant might cure some of their ills. The video features actor David Broughton Davies, who played a role in the fourth episode of the show’s first season, as he leads a tavern full of peasants in song about the smelliness of the world in which “The Witcher” takes place.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO