Congress & Courts

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker test positive for COVID; omicron makes up nearly 3% of US cases: Live updates

By Jeanine Santucci, Adrianna Rodriguez, Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe omicron variant of the coronavirus makes up...

The Independent

Covid news - live: Kamala Harris tests negative after exposure as UK records 106,000 new cases

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative of Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test and a PCR test, her spokesperson said on Wednesday. Ms Harris came in contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid. The vice president will be tested again on Friday and Monday and will “continue with her daily schedule,” including departing for Los Angeles on Wednesday evening for a stay through the new year, spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement. Meanwhile, the US supreme court has agreed to take up challenges to the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandates for businesses and healthcare workers. The arguments will be held next month. Earlier, the UK reported a further 106,122 Covid-19 cases — a new one-day record and the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.The government also said 140 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.The first six-figure total came just hours after experts said children aged five to 11 who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a Covid vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cory Booker
Elizabeth Warren
The Independent

Biden won’t call Covid testing debacle a ‘failure’ but admits not ‘good enough

Joe Biden has said that the availability of at-home tests for coronavirus in the US is not “good enough,” but the situation is better than before.In an exclusive interview with ABC News on Wednesday, the president spoke about the spread of Omicron which has now been detected in 50 states and the poor availability of home testing kits. He, however, added that the empty shelves were not a sign of failure for his administration."We’re nearly two years into this pandemic, you’re a year into the presidency, empty shelves and no test kits in some places three days before Christmas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Omicron#Cdc#Covid
Town Square LIVE News

Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19

United States Senator Chris Coons, D-Delaware. Sen. Chris Coons has tested positive for COVID-19. Coons is the tenth member of Congress to test positive for the virus this week. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey recently announced that they too have tested positive. Joining them are Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Jim Clyburn, Jason Crow, Barbara ... Read More
DELAWARE, NJ
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS

