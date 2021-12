New Covid-19 restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant have come into force in Ireland The measures, agreed by the cabinet on Friday, were introduced at midnight on Sunday and will last until January 30.All restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways and delivery services, must now close at 8pm, and there are limits on attendance at indoor and outdoor events scheduled for earlier in the day.Restricted movement advice for all close contacts of Covid cases has also been enhanced.Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the new measures were necessary because of the rise in infections caused by Omicron.He said: “Left...

