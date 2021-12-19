Cold Sunday

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO