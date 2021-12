Your thumb mindlessly swipes up on your pixelated screen, repeatedly. Over and over, various content creators find themselves in front of your perusing eyes. You scroll through loud pop music duets, emotional stories, and home renovation tutorials, all at your fingertips. The virtually endless bank of information that is TikTok is poised as the latest marketing tool for many businesses, and the food-service industry is no exception. As an Asian restaurant owner, you may be wondering if this app is a viable means to generate new customers for your own business.

