‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Reveals Whether or Not He’s Going Home for Christmas

By Amy Myers
 2 days ago
The Alaskan Bush People family is gearing up for Christmas next week, and while most of them will be spending it together, one sibling won’t be with the Wolf Pack.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Matt Brown with the rest of his siblings. For the past few years, the Alaskan Bush People alum has spent his days away from the family fortress, focusing on his own recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Earlier this year, Brown decided he wasn’t willing to waste any more emotional energy on the rocky situation with his siblings and since then has been content doing his own thing. He has expressed that he made amends with his father before he died, but it seems he is still distant from the rest of his family.

But, like many spending the holidays away from family, this time of year can spark up some lonely thoughts and feelings. Recently, Brown created a couple of videos that spoke to these feelings and answered the question burning on every Alaskan Bush People fan’s mind: Will he be going home for Christmas?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that Brown will be joining his six other siblings and his mother on Christmas. Instead, he’s opted for a quiet Christmas of his own, complete with his own traditions.

“I’m focusing this year on kind of doing my own thing,” the Alaskan Bush People alum shared in one of his recent videos. “Instead of holding to the old traditions and stuff from Christmases in the past, I intend to do my own thing now. And I’m really kind of excited about it, you know.”

Matt Brown’s Fans Still Hope For an ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Reunion

During a past video, the Alaskan Bush People star kept true to his word and followed through with creating his own traditions. Previously, Brown created his first Christmas routine by promising to make himself a sweet treat after completing his decorations. And sure enough, while relaxing next to his trimmed tree, he showed his fresh cup of hot chocolate with a scoop of ice cream.

Meanwhile, fans on his Instagram page wished for a Christmas miracle, hoping that the rest of the Alaskan Bush People would reach out to the former star.

“To be honest it would be nice that you and your family make a mends [sic] and would be nice to see you back in the show were [sic] you belong,” one fan shared in the comments of a recent video.

“Matt, I know you must feel like you’re alone now. I don’t understand your family. But keep going as you are. Let them see y o u can make it,” another encouraged.

Regardless of where he spends the holiday, though, it seems fans of the Alaskan Bush People alum are making sure he doesn’t spend Christmas alone.

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Wishes Her ‘Sis’ Raiven Adams a Happy Birthday

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown helped her brother’s girlfriend celebrate her birthday on Instagram. Since Raiven Adams began dating Bear Brown several years ago, she and Rain have formed a fast friendship. It appears that even through the couple’s past breakups, nasty social media battles and discrepancies with child care, the two women have been able to maintain their loyalty to each other.
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Here’s Why Rain Brown Felt Sad Reflecting on Finale

Alaskan Bush People reality star Rain Brown gets deep about her feelings on the season finale. The family Wolf Pack is still mourning the loss of patriarch Billy Brown. Discovery Channel’s reality series, Alaskan Bush People centers around the Brown family. The late Billy Brown, his wife Ami Brown, and their seven grown children. Often referring to themselves as a “wolf pack” the family sometimes goes up to nine months without seeing an outsider.
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Noah Brown Shows Off Wood Carving

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown has shown off a wood carving on Instagram. For those unfamiliar with the anime Bleach, his caption might seem a little cryptic. He captioned the head-on shot of what looks like a bear with, “Do you know the reference Or is your mind Hollow?” You can see the wood carving, and more, on his Instagram.
