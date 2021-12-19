‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Reveals Whether or Not He’s Going Home for Christmas

The Alaskan Bush People family is gearing up for Christmas next week, and while most of them will be spending it together, one sibling won’t be with the Wolf Pack.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Matt Brown with the rest of his siblings. For the past few years, the Alaskan Bush People alum has spent his days away from the family fortress, focusing on his own recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Earlier this year, Brown decided he wasn’t willing to waste any more emotional energy on the rocky situation with his siblings and since then has been content doing his own thing. He has expressed that he made amends with his father before he died, but it seems he is still distant from the rest of his family.

But, like many spending the holidays away from family, this time of year can spark up some lonely thoughts and feelings. Recently, Brown created a couple of videos that spoke to these feelings and answered the question burning on every Alaskan Bush People fan’s mind: Will he be going home for Christmas?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that Brown will be joining his six other siblings and his mother on Christmas. Instead, he’s opted for a quiet Christmas of his own, complete with his own traditions.

“I’m focusing this year on kind of doing my own thing,” the Alaskan Bush People alum shared in one of his recent videos. “Instead of holding to the old traditions and stuff from Christmases in the past, I intend to do my own thing now. And I’m really kind of excited about it, you know.”

Matt Brown’s Fans Still Hope For an ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Reunion

During a past video, the Alaskan Bush People star kept true to his word and followed through with creating his own traditions. Previously, Brown created his first Christmas routine by promising to make himself a sweet treat after completing his decorations. And sure enough, while relaxing next to his trimmed tree, he showed his fresh cup of hot chocolate with a scoop of ice cream.

Meanwhile, fans on his Instagram page wished for a Christmas miracle, hoping that the rest of the Alaskan Bush People would reach out to the former star.

“To be honest it would be nice that you and your family make a mends [sic] and would be nice to see you back in the show were [sic] you belong,” one fan shared in the comments of a recent video.

“Matt, I know you must feel like you’re alone now. I don’t understand your family. But keep going as you are. Let them see y o u can make it,” another encouraged.

Regardless of where he spends the holiday, though, it seems fans of the Alaskan Bush People alum are making sure he doesn’t spend Christmas alone.