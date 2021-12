Portable generators can be essential during power outages, but as their use increases so does the danger of deadly carbon monoxide exposure. It's important to learn how to operate generators in a safe and effective way and also how to recognize the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Local firefighters from Eastside Fire and Rescue offer tips to help you and your family stay safe during the holidays and year-round.

