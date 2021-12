AURORA, Colo. (CBS)– Families who live in an apartment complex off of Hanover Street and East 16th Avenue in Aurora were startled awake late Thursday night when Aurora firefighters evacuated their complex. “I was sleeping so I said, ‘Let me get some clothes on’ because I was in my pajamas. I had to throw something on quick and fast,” said one resident who did not wish to be identified. (credit: Aurora Fire Rescue) Aurora Fire Rescue was called to the building for a medical issue, but when they arrived they found carbon monoxide levels were high. They got everyone out, but 2 people...

AURORA, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO