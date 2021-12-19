Sunday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lena Maria

BOSTON (CBS) — Winter making a strong case for the beginning of Christmas week. Monday morning was the coldest of the season thus far and the Solstice won’t be far off. Good news for the official kick off of the new season: bright and dry! Can’t say the same for Wednesday.
CONCERN: A system that developed in the Gulf of Mexico has it’s eyes set on southern New England early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has placed parts of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1am-12pm. Showers will spill over...
We'll slowly work in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday, with scattered showers arriving through the day, with more snowy weather for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows into the mid to upper teens. Winds around 5MPH. WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of snow as we move into the...
…COLDER AIR IS ON THE WAY – JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS…. Today marks the first day of winter, and the forecast is looking increasingly wintry for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon as we head into the Christmas weekend and next week. While the details remain uncertain, confidence...
Clouds will continue to break up and dissipate towards the southeast late this evening and overnight tonight, revealing mostly clear skies for all areas… but it`ll be cold. Next focus will be how soon surface winds can back off to allow maximized radiational cooling processes to take over. Still thinking winds should taper off later tonight/early Wednesday morning to get temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, but if winds are slow to diminish, temperatures may be slow to fall initially late evening before dropping off quickly after midnight and bottoming out around daybreak.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole is tracking a few chances for frozen precipitation, including light freezing rain and regular rain overnight into Wednesday morning. Here is her Tuesday mid-morning forecast.
EVENING: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 30s. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low 27. WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, becoming breezy. Northwest winds 5-15mph. High 42. We remain chilly and dry as we inch closer to the holiday weekend. Wednesday will feel colder as a northwesterly breeze develops in the wake of a cold front. Northwest winds increase to 5-15mph with gusts of 25 mph Wednesday afternoon. Thursday stays dry before we track the next system for Christmas Eve.
Happy First Day of Winter! It's the shortest day of the year for us. Our quiet, dry weather pattern also begins today. Sunshine from here on out as the days get longer with no rain in sight. Tuesday and Wednesday will be roughly seasonable in terms of temperatures, but then away we go. We'll be flirting with record highs, and lows for Christmas weekend. Happy Holidays!
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 40s.
Above-normal temperatures forecast across North and Central Texas on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s and low to mid 80s with temperatures falling into the 50s overnight. Skies will be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine and south/southwest winds up to 20 mph.
It will be cool again tonight, but will get warmer each day for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 80s by Christmas Day and stay that way into the coming week. Winter officially started today, but it won't feel like it for a while.
Increasing clouds expected as we head into the afternoon. Highs will be warmer and more seasonable this afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid 40s. This evening stays overcast then around midnight some rain begins to move in. Spots farthest inland may start as some mixing or freezing rain so watch for slick spots, but overall this will be a rain event.
Tyler is tracking another RAPID warmup throughout the Christmas week!. Tyler is tracking yet another COLD morning and your UPDATED Christmas holiday forecast on this Tuesday before Christmas! Details here!. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Meteorologist...
Today will be a brief break in precipitation before the beginning of an unsettled, wintry weather pattern with no end in sight. Northcentral Washington weather today will be mostly cloudy and cool with a 60% chance of a rain/snow mix tonight and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the first day of Winter! The Winter Solstice will take place at 10:58 AM.
We are waking up with lows in the mid 20s and some feeling in the teens.
Seasonable highs are also expected again today in the low 40s with high pressure dominating leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.
Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies.
Early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front will cross the region, a few flakes are possible but little to no accumulation is...
