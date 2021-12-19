ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ireland does not expect Frost's exit to delay Brexit progress - minister

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish government does not expect the resignation of British Brexit minister David Frost to delay...

Reuters

Irish PM says Brexit talks on track for progress

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ireland believes talks between Britain and the European Union are on track for progress and David Frost's replacement as British lead negotiator by Liz Truss has not changed that, prime minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday. "I was worried about it when I heard of...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Michelle O’Neill: New Brexit minister must make Northern Ireland Protocol work

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have reacted to the resignation of Lord Frost. Lord Frost’s replacement as Brexit minister will “need to find solutions” to make the Northern Ireland Protocol work, Stormont’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said. She said businesses have been left...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ex-UK Brexit minister Frost: My exit not about PM's leadership

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s former Brexit minister David Frost said his resignation was not about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership, and was instead a question of being unable to support some government policies. “This is absolutely not about leadership. This is about policy differences,” Frost told reporters outside...
POLITICS
Person
David Frost
94.3 Jack FM

UK health minister understands Brexit colleague Frost’s resignation

LONDON (Reuters) – British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he understood the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, who was disillusioned with the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Frost’s resignation was another blow to Johnson as he faces scandals and the spreading Omicron COVID-19...
HEALTH
newschain

Liz Truss to take on Brexit brief following Lord Frost’s resignation

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to take over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU, Downing Street has said, following the resignation of Brexit minister Lord Forst. Lord Frost resigned with “immediate effect” on Saturday night, having previously agreed with the Prime Minister he would leave his...
POLITICS
AFP

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation. Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January. "It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office. Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Lord Frost: The career diplomat who became Brexit minister

David Frost has reportedly resigned as Brexit minister following a long career in diplomacy – and whisky. David Frost’s reported resignation as Brexit minister comes at the end of a long career in diplomacy. A close ally of the Prime Minister, Lord Frost was hired by Boris Johnson...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ireland to begin 'phased exit' from AIB in coming months

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ireland said on Tuesday it will begin a "phased exit" from its 71% stake in Allied Irish Banks (AIBG.I) over the next six months, as it pares back state ownership of its largest banks. The Irish Department of Finance did not say how much of...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

UK Brexit minister quits as new COVID rules spark anger

A senior member of U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet resigned Saturday night, adding to a sense of disarray within a government that has faced rebellion from his own lawmakers and voters this week. Brexit Minister David Frost said in a letter to Johnson that he was stepping down...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lord Frost resignation is latest headache for Boris Johnson

The reported resignation of a Cabinet minister is the latest in a series of recent setbacks for Boris Johnson News of Brexit minister Lord Frost’s decision to quit comes as the pressure on the Prime Minister continues amid various controversies.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at recent challenges faced by Mr Johnson.– Scientific advisers have warned that, despite the ramping up of the booster programme, the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant still presents a threat which could see at least 3,000 hospital admissions a day in England unless measures beyond Plan B are introduced.– The advice was published just days...
POLITICS
The Independent

DUP minister facing legal action over Northern Ireland Protocol checks

A DUP minister is facing legal action for not securing the wider approval of the Stormont Executive for port checks required by the Northern Ireland Protocol.A pre-action letter has been served on Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, stating an intention to commence judicial review proceedings if he does not declare an intent to refer decisions on the checks and inspections to his Executive colleagues for approval.Mr Poots and his Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs are under a legal obligation to fulfil the commitment made by the UK Government in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to carry out checks on goods...
POLITICS
The Independent

Stormont ministers to decide on ‘additional asks’ to stem latest Covid wave

The Stormont Executive is to decide what “level of asks” will be made of the public to curb the latest surge in Covid-19.Cases are already increasing in Northern Ireland ahead of the expected peak following the arrival of the Omicron variant in the region earlier this month.DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is among the latest people to test positive for the virus.1/2 When I returned from London on Friday evening I felt a cold coming on but it has been getting worse. PCR test has now come back positive. Close contacts will be notified. Thankfully I received my booster two...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Northern Ireland ministers to discuss restrictions

Stormont ministers will meet later to discuss the possible reintroduction of Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland. Last week, health officials warned that a "significant intervention" could be needed after Christmas. The vaccination and booster programme have been stepped up in a bid to tackle a rise in cases of the...
WORLD
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

While it looks unlikely that Boris Johnson will tighten coronavirus restrictions in England before Christmas, his Scottish and Welsh counterparts have announced new rules for sporting events to curb the spread of Omicron.Here, the PA news agency looks at how rules in the four UK nations compare.– How have the rules changed in Wales?From December 26, sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant which is rising quickly across Wales.Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH

