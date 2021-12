The NBA is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak that has impacted nearly every team in the league within the past two weeks. The league has postponed a total of seven games in December, with several stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden all sidelined in health and safety protocols. Among rookies, Evan Mobley, Ayo Dosunmu and Davion Mitchell have all entered protocols. The number of players out across the league has resulted in some first-year guys who don't normally see much action getting their number called, and we've seen some promising performances from that group.

