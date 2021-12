A young motocross star is among three skiers who have been killed in an avalanche while trying to ascend a mountain in Austria.Eight members of an 11-strong skiing tour group were hit by a 200-yard-wide slab of snow on Saturday in the Tweng area, Salzburg province.Three Austrian men – two aged 19 and another aged 24 – were buried in the torrent, regional police said.Rescuers were able to locate two of the men with the help of their search devices but one was already dead and the other died at a hospital in Klagenfurt, where he was flown by helicopter.The...

