ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russia’s AvtoVaz downplays incident at factory after explosion reported -Ifax

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 2 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – An explosion occurred at a factory of Russian car producer AvtoVaz in the city...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kremlin comments on halt of Russian gas supplies to Germany

The stopping of Russian gas supplies to Germany via the Yamal-Europe network is not political or related to the wait for certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The previous day, it was reported that state-owned giant Gazprom, the system's operator in Russia and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

European gas futures surge at least 15% as Russia blamed for withholding gas deliveries

Futures for U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surged Tuesday, with strategists and analysts attributing the recent run-up in price to Russia. Reuters reported that natural-gas shipments to Germany, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, was reversing its flow, with that coming as Russia has been accused of withholding gas deliveries to Europe, amid tensions tied to Ukraine and Moscow's chargess that it has faced delays getting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters that there was no connection between the reversal of Yamal-Europe's flows and the political wrangling over Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Prices for the U.K. natgas contract for January were up 15.5% on the ICE Futures Exchange, while the Dutch TTF gas futures were up 16.2%, at last check on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's Putin blames West for tensions in Europe

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed the West for escalating tensions in Europe, saying it had incorrectly assessed the outcome of the Cold War. Speaking to senior military officials, Putin said Russia would respond “adequately” to any Western aggression and would develop its army further....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Vehicles#Reuters#Russian#Interfax
Reuters

Russia confirms 41 Omicron cases, says over 70 mln vaccinated

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia has confirmed 41 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of state consumer watchdog, told a government meeting on Tuesday. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the same meeting that more than 70 million Russians have received two doses of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Swiss extradite Kremlin-linked Russian businessman to United States

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin was extradited from Switzerland to the United States on Saturday, the Swiss justice ministry said, a move Russia said was part of an ongoing hunt for Russians by Washington. U.S. police officers accompanied him from Zurich on a flight to...
POLITICS
kitco.com

Russia's Alrosa ups 2022 output forecast to 34-35 mln carats -Ifax

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa has raised it 2022 production forecast to 34-35 million from 33-34 million carats, the Interfax news agency cited the company as saying on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely) Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline fall again

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have fell again on Sunday after rising briefly from Saturday levels, data from German network operator Gascade showed. By midday, flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were down to an hourly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

Russia says relations with U.S. not at lowest point yet -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday that Moscow’s relations with the United States had not hit their lowest point yet, Interfax news agency reported. He said the Kremlin needed stable and predictable relations with Washington, speaking at a sensitive moment with Moscow...
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

Russia sends strategic bombers to help patrol Belarus borders

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has sent long-range strategic Tu-22M3 bombers to join patrols of air space along the western borders of ally Belarus, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Saturday. Su-30SM fighters jets from both countries were also part of patrols, the Belarus military said. Belarus borders to the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said.The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities.Saturday's mission is the latest in a series of such Russian flights since August. Previous flights have delivered humanitarian cargo and evacuated a total of 770 citizens of Russia and other...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: we are ready to meet Russia in any format

KYIV, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Kyiv is ready to meet Moscow in any format, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Ukraine was "ready to implement what we have agreed to do". Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Tuesday in a phone call with France's Emmanuel...
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

UK reports a further 12,133 confirmed Omicron cases in 24 hours

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom reported more than 12,000 further confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the latest daily figures provided by health authorities on Sunday. The UK Health Security Agency said on Twitter there had been an additional 12,133 confirmed cases of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy