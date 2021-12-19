ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

VIP AUDIO 12/18 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including can there be another boom period, Punk on wanting Cena’s spot, Rock-Foley banter on social media, WWE website changes, more (153 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The Nov. 15, 2011 episode features a look at ratings for the big three...

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Miz
Person
Dan Severn
Person
Randy Savage
Person
Garett Bischoff
Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Roman Reigns

In the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired a couple of days ago, we saw how Roman Reigns abandoned the services of his personal advisor, Paul Heyman, attacking him and then being attacked by the historical wrestler followed by the Mad Genius: Brock Lesnar. After weeks in which...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Dana White drops truth bomb on Nick Diaz

Dana White had some strong opinions on Nick Diaz after his fight at UFC 266 back in September. The fight was a fun one but it had many wondering if the elder Diaz brother should still be fighting in MMA. Dana White surprisingly doesn’t think Nick Diaz should fight again....
UFC
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
UFC
Wrestling World

Raw: Shocking changes for Doudrop

In recent months, we've seen former NXT UK athlete, Piper Niven, be moved to the red roster of Monday Night Raw, with the athlete joining Eva Marie, with the latter supposed to mentor the Scottish girl, who should have grown up in front of WWE cameras thanks to her proximity to the company's stunning redhead.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Rock#Wwe Survivor Series#Banter#Combat#Wkh#Rock Foley#Raw And Impact#Storm Promo Skills#Indy#Tna#Ppv
Pro Wrestling Torch

Liv Morgan attacks Becky Lynch at WWE Performance Center

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Liv Morgan ambushed Becky Lynch at the WWE Performance Center over the weekend ahead of their WWE Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Day One on January 1. Morgan interrupted a training session in the ring and crushed who she...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 12/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Arezzi talk Heyman as teenager, WWE after Vince, fans rejecting Reigns (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-20-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by veteran pro wrestling radio voice John Arezzi to talk about the current pro wrestling scene including Roman Reigns analysis, what happens to WWE after Vince McMahon, Vince Russo’s fascinating start in wrestling that Arezzi facilitated, Paul Heyman teenager stories, A.J. Styles at WrestleMania 17, potential Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa call-ups, and much more with callers & emails.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/20 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Styles & Omos vs. The Mysterios, Cutting Edge with Miz & Maryse, Belair vs. Doudrop, Day 1 hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Javier Machado to break down the show with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/20 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on Lashley’s address, “Cutting Edge” and “Miz TV,” Balor vs. Theory, Belair vs. Doudrop, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick. Tonight after the show, join PWTorch.com founder and editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Javier...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE announces key segments for this week’s Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s Monday Night Raw will feature a number of key segments to build the WWE Day One event on New Year’s Day. On this week’s show, WWE announced that A.J. Styles and Omos would be guests on Miz TV, Maryse would join Edge on an episode of The Cutting Edge, and that Styles & Omos would face The Mysterios in a tag team match.
SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

Tony Khan reveals length of Battle of the Belts special

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW’s upcoming Battle of the Belts special on TNT will be an hour long. Khan joined the Culture State podcast on Monday and revealed the length and said that all of the AEW titles would not be on the line during the show.
TV & VIDEOS
ewrestlingnews.com

Carlito Comments On Defeating John Cena For The WWE United States Title, More

During a recent interview with La Crosse Tribune, Carlito commented on defeating John Cena for the United States title in 2004, what his future goals are, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On learning the ropes working for his father, Carlos Colon Jr., in...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy