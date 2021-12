One of the things I miss the most during the holidays is being in my home country surrounded by family. In Mexico, we celebrate the Christmas season for almost one month starting on December 12, the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, until January 6 with the arrival of The Three Kings. We call this joyous time the Guadalupe-Reyes Marathon and each year, I try to recreate these Mexican traditions at home with my family in New York.

