Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed, police say DNA hasn’t been ruled out to help solve the case. The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family’s Boulder home on Dec. 26, 1996, bludgeoned and strangled, several hours after her mother called 911 to say her daughter was missing, and a ransom note had been left behind. Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever charged in the case.

BOULDER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO