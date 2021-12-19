ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs. Titans Preview: Time to Give Ben Roethlisberger the Offense

By Noah Strackbein
 2 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers only heat up when Ben Roethlisberger is running the show. Is it viable to say he should handle this offense moving forward?

It's time Matt Canada steps back and lets Big Ben run the Steelers offense for this final stretch. But does the no-huddle always work? There are ways around playing faster, and the Steelers need to take advantage of it.

What should the Steelers expect from the Titans offense without Derrick Henry? Can they defend a run-heavy offense with the way they've played recently?

And Bud Dupree's revenge game. Let's talk about Alex Highsmith's ceiling as a player.

