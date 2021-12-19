Titans-Steelers, A to Z

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer opened up to NFL.com about his firing earlier this week. One comment in particular by Meyer is facing heavy scrutiny on social media. Meyer, who was fired “for cause” following a disastrous, drama-filled tenure in Jacksonville, believes things are too fragile with football...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
Over the last couple of years, former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has been rumored as a candidate for several college football jobs. According to The Tennessean, Fisher interviewed for the opening at East Tennessee State and is “putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.”
The Dallas Cowboys offense is at less than peak efficiency these days. After exploding out of the gates early this season, they’ve been running in mud since the start of November. Since Week 9, Dallas’ offense has only rated 24th in the NFL in EPA. Given Week 9...
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan didn’t hold back on Sunday when discussing Trevor Lawrence’s former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired this past week just 13 games into his (...)
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
Among the many issues Detroit needs to address this offseason is the weakness it has in the defensive backfield. The Lions have experienced a flurry of injuries at cornerback this season, perhaps most notably losing second-year pro Jeff Okudah to a season-ending ailment in Week 1. It subsequently destroyed the...
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
Before he lost his job as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer refuted Josh Lambo's account that he kicked him during a team practice. On Monday, the reporter who broke the news said that Meyer's lawyers acknowledged that the ex-coach actually did kick the former Jaguars kicker. They only attempted to dispute how hard he kicked him, according to Rick Stroud. The Tampa Bay Times reporter made the revelation on "The Rich Eisen Show" while detailing frantic moments leading up to the publication of the story that preceded Meyer's firing by hours.
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is back in the building at 1 Arrowhead Drive after playing the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”. Chiefs players won’t join Reid until Tuesday, so there were no injury updates from the head coach to start the week. He was, however, asked about the players who are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the potential for their availability against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
Would you believe it? The Detroit Lions, after 11 weeks, have figured out this thing called “winning”. After an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings a few weeks ago, Jared Goff and the Lions have taken their next prey: the Arizona Cardinals. Dan Campbell’s crew wrecked the visiting team 30 – 12, beating a team that had aspirations of leading their conference.
The Buffalo Bills hosted the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park. The Bills went into the game needing a win to keep their own AFC East destiny hopes, and came through with a 31-14 victory over the Panthers. The Bills offense had some struggles here...
Comments / 0