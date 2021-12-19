ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Titans Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have called up and downgraded players ahead of kickoff with the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

The Steelers have officially ruled defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs out with an ankle injury after initially listing him as questionable. Buggs will now miss his third-straight game due to the injury, leaving Henry Mondeuax, Carlos Davis and Isaiahh Loudermilk as Pittsburgh's nose tackle depth.

Montavius Adams remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers have also elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive list for the game. This will allow Coward to play against the Titans and revert back to the practice squad afterwards without passing through waivers.

Pittsburgh did not activate J.C. Hassenauer to the 53-man roster this week after he returned to practice after spending the last three weeks on Injured Reserve with a pectoral injury. The Steelers also placed lineman B.J. Finney (back) on IR.

Should Steelers Give Ben Roethlisberger Another Shot?

Related
The Big Lead

The Titans Gathered on Steelers Logo Pregame and Then Scored the Game's First Touchdown

The Tennessee Titans visited the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. Before kickoff, the Titans gathered on the Steelers logo, which is behavior that is generally frowned upon in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders did the same thing last week when they gathered on the Kansas City Cheifs logo and proceeded to get their butts kicked. We will have to see how this works out for the Titans, but the Steelers certainly are not the Chiefs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Titans Week 15: Time, TV Schedule, and game information

The Pittsburgh Steelers had three extra days rest to get ready for the final quarter of the 2021 NFL season. While teams have used the first 13 games to put themselves in a good position for the final stretch of the season, it has generally been teams that get on a roll over the final few regular-season games that are most poised to make a run through the postseason. With a formidable schedule of opponents remaining, it’s a home game against the Tennessee Titans that will kick off the final part of the Steelers 2021 season.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers Game Today: Steelers vs Titans injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

The Pittsburgh Steelers face a 9-4 Titans team in a must-win game. Here is the injury report, spread, and TV schedule for this anticipated Week 15 contest. After losing to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Pittsburgh Steelers are up against the ropes. Mike Tomlin’s team sits on a 6-6-1 record a there are three other teams currently ahead of them in the AFC standings that are scratching a clawing at a chance to jump into the Wild Card seeding.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers vs. Titans Preview: Time to Give Ben Roethlisberger the Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers only heat up when Ben Roethlisberger is running the show. Is it viable to say he should handle this offense moving forward?. It's time Matt Canada steps back and lets Big Ben run the Steelers offense for this final stretch. But does the no-huddle always work? There are ways around playing faster, and the Steelers need to take advantage of it.
NFL
AllSteelers

Report: Steelers CB Joe Haden Will Play Against Titans

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get starting cornerback Joe Haden back for the first time in five weeks. Haden, who entered the weekend listed as questionable, will play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. Haden has 24 tackles and five pass deflections...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Make Several Practice Squad Moves to Begin Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers swapped out a pair of defensive backs on their practice squad, and added another player to their COVID-19 list, as they begin preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. The Steelers have released cornerback Isaiah Johnson and activated Linden Stephens back from the...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers DE Chris Wormley Dealing With Groin Injury

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley was unable to finish the game against the Tennessee Titans due to a groin injury, head coach Mike Tomlin announced after the game. Wormley left late in the game after accumulating five tackles and a sack. He was replaced by Isaiahh Loudermilk...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Teammates Praise Joe Haden's Impact in Win

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have waited a long five weeks for the return of cornerback Joe Haden, but his first game back on the field made up for plenty of missed time. In his first action since Week 10, Haden became a catalyst for the Steelers' second-half comeback over...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Don't Need to Live a Life After Joe Haden

Prior to Joe Haden’s arrival in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying to find their identity on defense. It was the first time they had truly lost their way as a unit in the Mike Tomlin era. They’d gone through a bevy of corners and defensive backs on their...
NFL
steelcityunderground.com

Steelers defenders earn game balls following win over Titans

Week 15 was essentially a must-win situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers if they wanted any hint of a shot at a playoff spot following the 2021 NFL regular season. At 6-6-1, the Steelers looked outmatched early, once again on Sunday, as the Tennessee Titans looked to maintain their track as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Despite early woes, however, the Steelers defense started creating turnovers that kept things more manageable and put points on the scoreboard in their teams’ favor.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Titans Meet At Steelers’ Logo Before Today’s Game

The Tennessee Titans might be feeling pretty confident heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right before the opening kickoff, a good chunk of the Titans players met at the Steelers logo and stood on it as a way to send a message. This is something that has an...
NFL
AllSteelers

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Wager With Steelers Legend 'Mean' Joe Greene

One Pittsburgh Steelers legend has challenged another as their two college teams battle it out this week in the Frisco Football Classic. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a Miami Ohio graduate, has challenged Hall of Famer 'Mean' Joe Greene, who played at North Texas before his legendary career. As Roethlisberger puts it, this is his opportunity to "finally sack 'Mean' Joe Greene."
NFL
