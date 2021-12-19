Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Titans Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have called up and downgraded players ahead of kickoff with the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

The Steelers have officially ruled defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs out with an ankle injury after initially listing him as questionable. Buggs will now miss his third-straight game due to the injury, leaving Henry Mondeuax, Carlos Davis and Isaiahh Loudermilk as Pittsburgh's nose tackle depth.

Montavius Adams remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers have also elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive list for the game. This will allow Coward to play against the Titans and revert back to the practice squad afterwards without passing through waivers.

Pittsburgh did not activate J.C. Hassenauer to the 53-man roster this week after he returned to practice after spending the last three weeks on Injured Reserve with a pectoral injury. The Steelers also placed lineman B.J. Finney (back) on IR.

