How to watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Later this afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Arizona Cardinals. Here is all of...

AllLions

Highest-Priced Cornerback Lions Should Sign This Offseason

Among the many issues Detroit needs to address this offseason is the weakness it has in the defensive backfield. The Lions have experienced a flurry of injuries at cornerback this season, perhaps most notably losing second-year pro Jeff Okudah to a season-ending ailment in Week 1. It subsequently destroyed the...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald drops major injury update ahead of Seahawks clash

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is currently on track to feature in the upcoming Tuesday clash against the Seattle Seahawks. Two days after the Rams’ thrilling win over the Arizona Cardinals, Donald was listed on the team’s injury report due to a knee issue. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner went on to take part in the team’s last three scheduled practices over the week, although he was a limited participant in each session.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Shocking Victory Today

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he wanted his team to play the role of spoiler to end the season. And spoil they did today. The Detroit Lions stunned the football world on Sunday with a blowout win over the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals. Detroit controlled the game in all...
NFL
