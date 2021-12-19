How to watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is currently on track to feature in the upcoming Tuesday clash against the Seattle Seahawks. Two days after the Rams’ thrilling win over the Arizona Cardinals, Donald was listed on the team’s injury report due to a knee issue. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner went on to take part in the team’s last three scheduled practices over the week, although he was a limited participant in each session.

