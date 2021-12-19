Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected to Retain WR Antonio Brown

After three weeks of "will they or won't they", the Buccaneers are keeping Antonio Brown.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a source has told him that Brown is expected to re-join the Bucs on Monday. He was suspended for turning in a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, along with backup safety Mike Edwards. Free-agent wide receiver John Franklin III was also caught in the mix, but he hasn't been with the team since the preseason.

Brown recently posted a video on Instagram of him working out in the Bucs' indoor facility, which indicated his return, but at the same time, it didn't represent anything official. Per Rapoport's source, the Bucs wanted to see how Edwards and Brown responded during their suspensions. And per said source, it looks like they've done enough to get back in the good graces of the team.

A source explained that Brown and Edwards have been attending meetings and working out in the facility, all the activities they are allowed to do under the suspension. The team wanted to see how they responded during the time away, and it appears it was more than enough.

Brown played in five games and recorded 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns before an ankle injury caused him to miss five games before the suspension forced him out of the next three games. The extra time associated with the suspension could have been a blessing in disguise when it comes to Brown's ankle, because per Rapoport, the receiver is now "good to go" and will play in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers.

You can read Rapoport's full article, here.

