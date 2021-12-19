ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens vs. Packers: Key matchups

By Dustin Cox
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 8-5 Baltimore Ravens return home on a two-game losing streak to host the 10-3 Green Bay Packers. The Ravens will potentially be without quarterback Lamar Jackson against the NFC’s No. 1 seed on Sunday. Jackson has not practiced this week and is listed as questionable with the ankle injury he...

wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s true injury, revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

(Opening Statement) "It's never easy in this league. And like we told our team; we will always celebrate victories, and there is also a lot take from that game in terms of what we need to improve upon. I think really in all three phases. There is definitely room for improvement. But you have to give Baltimore a ton of credit. I think a lot of teams would have folded when you are down 14 points. You just go for it in your own territory, and their defense came up big. Stopping us, holding us to a field goal to keep it at a two-possession game. Their offense battled back and scored. Certainly, we didn't end the game offensively the way we like to with that three-and-out. And then they were able to score again. But ultimately, our defense made the play when we had to make it. We're certainly happy about winning the [NFC] North again. But also understand, there's three very tough games in front of us."
NFL
Chicago Tribune

From ‘Oh, no’ to ‘Oh, my God, this is beautiful’: How Jakeem Grant’s record 97-yard punt-return touchdown unfolded for the Chicago Bears

Jakeem Grant estimated he watched the video of his 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers “probably a million times” in the last week. Messages from family and friends poured in with the replay, many with the same theme. Ninety-seven yards! But also … 97 yards? “He’s definitely got some guts,” Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet said last week. Or as Grant’s friends ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Green Bay Packers

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 31-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: For a second straight week, the Ravens did everything but win an important game. In the short term, the emergence of Tyler Huntley and the ascendance of Mark Andrews can’t be overlooked. But neither can the ...
