On Saturday, the Oregon Ducks lost to the top-ranked Baylor Bears 78-70 in a game many Ducks fans likely wrote off as a loss once the season’s schedule was released. However, the game was closer than many expected (at least through the first 30 minutes) and provided a slight glimmer of hope for what's been a maligned season so far for the Ducks.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO