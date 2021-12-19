‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: How Kayce Is Driving Wedge Between John & Rip

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are ready for another dose of modern western goodness tonight (Sunday).

The eighth episode of the fourth “Yellowstone” season will premiere in a matter of hours and fans are talking. After the events of the last episode, there is plenty for fans to discuss as we hit the home stretch of season four. When “Yellowstone” viewers want to discuss their favorite show with other viewers they head to the Internet. In a recent Reddit thread, a fan of the show asks about the Lloyd-Walker feud, and an interesting point is brought up about Kayce Dutton, John Dutton, and Rip Wheeler.

Kayce’s Seemingly Unintentional, But Possibly Impactful Decisions Affecting John & Rip

“So I watched the episode again last night,’ a Reddit user says. “I noticed when Lloyd and Rip were arguing about Walker, Rip tells him he wants the SOB dead as much as Lloyd. He says it’s not up to him, and then later on when John comes around to see the mess that Lloyd and Walker got into, John asks Rip why is Walker still here. Rip just shakes his head and was like ‘I don’t know. So what is it? If Rip wanted Walker dead, could he just go to John to get it done? Is he keeping Walker around as a favor to Kayce for some reason? Also, why did John seem to be upset when he asks if Kayce knows that Teeter had the brand? Isn’t this putting Rip into some predicaments with John?”

This is an interesting and credible theory. Kayce does seem to have a soft spot for Walker. He’s saved the “Yellowstone” ranch hand’s life on more than one occasion and we don’t why. And while Kayce may not be doing these things on purpose, it clearly has caused multiple rifts between John and Rip. However, because we all know Rip is loyal to a fault, we doubt it will result in Rip and John’s relationship fracturing.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Question Logic of Keeping Walker on the Ranch

Since his introduction to the show in the first season, Walker has seemingly had nine lives. He’s survived numerous attempts on his life, including one recently at the hands of fellow “Yellowstone” worker, Lloyd.

What we don’t is just why Walker is being kept around. In a previous episode, Rip tells Lloyd that the decision to keep Walker on the ranch is out of his hands. This would suggest that keeping Walker is the boss man’s decision. Rip, as we all know, will obey John Dutton’s commands at all costs.

Walker is a highly capable cowboy but is he worth all the drama? “Yellowstone” fans are quick to point out that the show requires a high level of “buy-in.”

“It’s pretty simple,” a Redditor suggests. “Lazy writing and plot holes that have been present all series and especially this season.”

With another episode on its way, perhaps answers to our many “Yellowstone” questions will arrive this evening. So, shine up your boots and throw on your cowboy hat, the fun gets started at 8 p.m. ET.