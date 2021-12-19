ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: How Kayce Is Driving Wedge Between John & Rip

By Thad Mitchell
 2 days ago
Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are ready for another dose of modern western goodness tonight (Sunday).

The eighth episode of the fourth “Yellowstone” season will premiere in a matter of hours and fans are talking. After the events of the last episode, there is plenty for fans to discuss as we hit the home stretch of season four. When “Yellowstone” viewers want to discuss their favorite show with other viewers they head to the Internet. In a recent Reddit thread, a fan of the show asks about the Lloyd-Walker feud, and an interesting point is brought up about Kayce Dutton, John Dutton, and Rip Wheeler.

Kayce’s Seemingly Unintentional, But Possibly Impactful Decisions Affecting John & Rip

“So I watched the episode again last night,’ a Reddit user says. “I noticed when Lloyd and Rip were arguing about Walker, Rip tells him he wants the SOB dead as much as Lloyd. He says it’s not up to him, and then later on when John comes around to see the mess that Lloyd and Walker got into, John asks Rip why is Walker still here. Rip just shakes his head and was like ‘I don’t know. So what is it? If Rip wanted Walker dead, could he just go to John to get it done? Is he keeping Walker around as a favor to Kayce for some reason? Also, why did John seem to be upset when he asks if Kayce knows that Teeter had the brand? Isn’t this putting Rip into some predicaments with John?”

This is an interesting and credible theory. Kayce does seem to have a soft spot for Walker. He’s saved the “Yellowstone” ranch hand’s life on more than one occasion and we don’t why. And while Kayce may not be doing these things on purpose, it clearly has caused multiple rifts between John and Rip. However, because we all know Rip is loyal to a fault, we doubt it will result in Rip and John’s relationship fracturing.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Question Logic of Keeping Walker on the Ranch

Since his introduction to the show in the first season, Walker has seemingly had nine lives. He’s survived numerous attempts on his life, including one recently at the hands of fellow “Yellowstone” worker, Lloyd.

What we don’t is just why Walker is being kept around. In a previous episode, Rip tells Lloyd that the decision to keep Walker on the ranch is out of his hands. This would suggest that keeping Walker is the boss man’s decision. Rip, as we all know, will obey John Dutton’s commands at all costs.

Walker is a highly capable cowboy but is he worth all the drama? “Yellowstone” fans are quick to point out that the show requires a high level of “buy-in.”

“It’s pretty simple,” a Redditor suggests. “Lazy writing and plot holes that have been present all series and especially this season.”

With another episode on its way, perhaps answers to our many “Yellowstone” questions will arrive this evening. So, shine up your boots and throw on your cowboy hat, the fun gets started at 8 p.m. ET.

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Kayce Dutton’s ‘Dark’ Argument with Monica Woke Up Something Inside Him

One of the best moments from the fourth season of “Yellowstone” came from a conversation between Kayce and Monica Dutton. Reeling from the earlier attack on “Yellowstone” Ranch, Monica and Tate are not doing well with the aftermath. Kayce and Monica have an intense conversation, forcing Kayce to make a move to save his family. He takes Monica and Tate to the nearby Native American reservation in an attempt to help them heal. It seems to be working as we see Tate emerge from a sweat lodge with a smile on his face. Monica also sees to be doing much better, surrounding herself with family.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Fans Talk Rip Unleashing Hell If He Learns Beth’s Secret

Shine up your boots and put on your best cowboy hat because another brand new episode of “Yellowstone” is nearly here. With the most recent episode, we have reached the midway point in “Yellowstone’s” fourth season. As we begin the back half of season four, we have more questions than answers at this point. One of the biggest questions we hope to have an answer to soon is just how Rip Wheeler will act when he learns Beth Dutton’s secret. It’s the subject of discussion in the latest “Yellowstone” Reddit thread.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Drops Awesome Photo of Cast’s Night Out in Las Vegas

The cast of the ever popular Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” took a little break and let their hair down to celebrate their success. Several members of the “Yellowstone” cast were in Las Vegas for a photoshoot with People Magazine. It appears they also got to have a little fun and enjoy each other’s company while in Vegas. Cole Hauser, who we all know as tough guy Rip Wheeler, was among those attending the event.
thecinemaholic.com

Does Tate Die on Yellowstone?

In ‘Yellowstone,’ the Dutton family members constantly find themselves in danger, and the youngest member, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), isn’t an exception. The various conflicts that the family faces in protecting their ancestral ranch while external forces try to take over their land have led to some deadly situations for the family. As the show’s fourth season progresses, new threats have emerged and raised a question mark over Tate’s fate on the show. If you are wondering about what happens to Tate and whether he is dead or alive, here’s everything you need to know!
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 7: John Dutton Finally Learns Truth About Ranch Hands

Last night on “Yellowstone,” fans’ favorite ranch hand made a case for herself that revealed a huge secret to John Dutton. Before we dive into that secret: Justice for Teeter has been served! Fans couldn’t believe it last week when John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse, including her. And when Rip tried to make a case for Teeter, John shut it down.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
Cinema Blend

How Yellowstone's Cole Hauser And Wes Bentley Feel About Working With Kelly Reilly As Beth Dutton

Some spoilers below for the latest Season 4 episodes of Yellowstone, so be warned. So far in Season 4, Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton survived an explosion, helped save a kid from homelessness after his father’s death, threatened to kill Jamie and received an offer to join an enemy’s team in order to take down a more loathsome enemy. Those are just the headlines, and we’re only four episodes in. But for all that Beth can be the kind of firecracker that would blow your entire arm off if you held it too long, Reilly’s Yellowstone co-stars Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley positively adore working with the actress when she’s both in and out of her Beth element. At least that’s how it sounded when CinemaBlend spoke with both actors timed to Season 4’s early days, as seen in the video above.
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says A Romance Between Summer And John Is “Possible”

After her memorable introduction in last week’s episode of Yellowstone—not many people walk away after being a part of a group that throws a rock a Dutton—protestor Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins continues to shake things up in “I Want To Be Him,” the sixth episode of the fourth season. After spending a platonic night on the Yellowstone ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Summer is minding her own business in the kitchen the next morning when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) happens upon her. In classic Beth Dutton form, she threatens Summer, who only backs down after Beth brandishes a knife. Thank goodness John was there to break them up!
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Who Is Avery?

“Yellowstone” star Tanaya Beatty surprised fans by appearing in last night’s episode, “I Want To Be Him,” as former ranch hand Avery. Fans met Avery back in Season 1, but she abruptly dropped off the show midway through Season 2. Reportedly, Beatty got involved in some major films, so she left the show for a while. But now she’s back, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says He Loved Shooting in Montana So Much He Moved There

Part of what draws viewers into “Yellowstone” is the sweeping landscape and gorgeous shots of the Montana countryside. When you watch, you can’t help but catch your breath at some of the views the Duttons and other characters get on a 24/7 basis. Star Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, even revealed that filming in Montana caused him and his family to move out there.
